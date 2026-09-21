G.N. Gopikrishna dies at 75, championed rural artisans in India

Gopikrishna helped artisans protect their Kolhapuri chappal designs from Prada by bringing everyone to the table for real solutions.

He also founded an organization named Mitan in Mekalmaradi village near Yaragatti, to help women export home-decor products, and established a rural skill training center next to the Bireshwara temple in Kadoli village in Belagavi district to train women in manufacturing products from sheep wool and leather.

He established an organization for farmers in the Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts aimed at delivering Khapli wheat rava directly to consumers in major cities, and expanded opportunities in the khadi market.

The Kolhapuri Chappal Artisans's Association, the Kadoli Training Centre, and others have expressed condolences on his demise.