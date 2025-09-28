Next Article
Goa: 27 fishermen rescued after trawler capsizes in rough seas
Early Sunday morning, a fishing trawler with 27 crew members overturned off Mobor beach in South Goa.
Thanks to quick teamwork from coastal police, lifeguards, and local fishermen led by Francis Fernandes, everyone was brought ashore safely on jet-skis—no one needed medical help.
Fishermen warned to stay off water
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Goa through October 1, warning of heavy rain and rough seas.
Fishermen are being urged to stay off the water for now.
This advisory is all about keeping people safe and preventing more close calls like this during the stormy weather.