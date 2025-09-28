Maharashtra on red alert as heavy rain triggers flood risks

Flood risks in Marathwada, Solapur, Vidarbha

Massive dam discharges have pushed river levels dangerously high—Jaikwadi alone sent 1.25 lakh cusecs into the Godavari, while Gosikhurd opened 19 gates—raising flood risks in Marathwada, Solapur, and Vidarbha.

In Mumbai, constant downpours have left highways and subways swamped.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for evacuations in riverside areas and rolled out relief efforts, but several parts of towns and rural areas are still underwater.

Emergency teams are working round the clock to manage flooding and keep people safe.