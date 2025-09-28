Maharashtra on red alert as heavy rain triggers flood risks
Since September 27, 2025, Maharashtra has been dealing with relentless rain.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) put Mumbai and nearby districts on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday, with an advisory for heavy rainfall across the state through September 30.
To prevent reservoirs from overflowing, officials have released large volumes of water from key dams like Jaikwadi, Sina Kolegaon, Koyana, and Gosikhurd.
Flood risks in Marathwada, Solapur, Vidarbha
Massive dam discharges have pushed river levels dangerously high—Jaikwadi alone sent 1.25 lakh cusecs into the Godavari, while Gosikhurd opened 19 gates—raising flood risks in Marathwada, Solapur, and Vidarbha.
In Mumbai, constant downpours have left highways and subways swamped.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for evacuations in riverside areas and rolled out relief efforts, but several parts of towns and rural areas are still underwater.
Emergency teams are working round the clock to manage flooding and keep people safe.