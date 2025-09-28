Tezpur University in crisis: Teachers' association demands VC's removal
Tezpur University in Assam is caught up in a major crisis right now. The teachers' association (TUTA) wants Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh removed, accusing him of misusing funds and questionable procurement practices.
They're also frustrated with crumbling infrastructure—think new hostels already falling apart.
VC's controversial comments about late singer Zubeen Garg
Faculty say they're being pushed to sign off on projects without proper paperwork, and there's little transparency around contracts.
Delays in funding, a tense work environment, and reports of unauthorized positions and perks have all piled up.
On top of that, students are protesting after the VC's controversial comments about late singer Zubeen Garg sparked an official inquiry.
Even the university's PR officer just quit—making it clear that campus morale is at a low point.