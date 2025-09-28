Bank holidays in October: Check dates and state-specific closures
Planning any bank errands in October? Heads up—banks across India will be closed on key festival dates, including Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.
These closures affect both public and private banks, but you can still use online banking and ATMs as usual.
National, regional holidays in October
Banks will be shut nationwide on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti.
Dussehra closures also hit states like Karnataka, West Bengal, and Bihar, with holidays falling on October 1 or 2 depending on the state.
Diwali-related holidays fall between October 20-22 in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.
In Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of West Bengal, banks will also close for Chhath Puja on October 27-28.
What to do if you have pending bank work?
Need to deposit cash or clear a check? Try to get it done before the holidays kick in—branch services will pause but digital options stay open.
The RBI's holiday calendar is your friend for staying one step ahead this festive season.