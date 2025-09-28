Bank holidays in October: Check dates and state-specific closures

National, regional holidays in October

Banks will be shut nationwide on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti.

Dussehra closures also hit states like Karnataka, West Bengal, and Bihar, with holidays falling on October 1 or 2 depending on the state.

Diwali-related holidays fall between October 20-22 in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

In Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of West Bengal, banks will also close for Chhath Puja on October 27-28.