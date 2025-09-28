Next Article
Petrol most expensive in Kolkata among Indian metros
India
As of September 28, 2025, filling up in Kolkata costs ₹105.41 per litre—higher than Mumbai's ₹103.50 and making it the most expensive metro for petrol right now.
Meanwhile, Chennai sits at ₹100.90 and Delhi is much lower at ₹94.77, all thanks to local tax differences despite a national price freeze since 2022.
Diesel prices show same pattern
Even though global oil prices and currency rates play a part, it's really state taxes like VAT that make petrol and diesel cost more in some cities than others.
Diesel shows the same pattern: on September 28, Delhi drivers pay ₹87.67 per liter while it's over ₹92 in both Chennai and Kolkata.
Oil companies update prices every morning at 6am to reflect these factors—so what you pay depends a lot on where you fill up.