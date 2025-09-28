Next Article
PM Modi urges people to buy Khadi on Gandhi Jayanti
India
This Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), PM Modi is calling on everyone to support local by picking up at least one Khadi product and sharing it online with #VocalForLocal.
He's proud that Khadi sales have been climbing steadily over the past 11 years, showing how homegrown brands are catching on.
Modi highlights local brands
Modi also spotlighted standout Indian initiatives: Yaazh Naturals in Tamil Nadu, which makes eco-friendly goods and supports 200 families; Johargram from Jharkhand, taking tribal fashion global; and Bihar's Sankalp Creations, where over 500 rural women have joined and are on the path to self-reliance through Mithila painting.
His message? Mixing tradition with fresh ideas can boost self-reliance and open up new opportunities.