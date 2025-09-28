PM to release coin, stamp marking RSS centenary
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is hitting its 100-year milestone on October 1, 2025.
To kick things off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a commemorative postage stamp and coin on October 1.
Modi highlighted the RSS's founding in 1925, noting the country's struggle with self-respect and self-confidence during colonial times, and praised the organization's spirit of sacrifice, service, and discipline.
Modi praises RSS volunteers for 'Nation 1st' approach
Modi praised the RSS for its discipline, sacrifice, and disaster relief efforts—saying volunteers always put "Nation First."
The main event starts October 2 in Nagpur with speeches from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and former President Ram Nath Kovind.
International guests from several countries will also join the celebrations
From October/Vijayadashami this year (September/October 2025) through Vijayadashami in 2026, there will be over one lakh gatherings and cultural programs across India.
Major cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai will host big events.
Plus, international guests from countries like Ghana, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, the UK, and the US are joining in to mark this global moment.