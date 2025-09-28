PM to release coin, stamp marking RSS centenary

Modi praised the RSS for its discipline, sacrifice, and disaster relief efforts—saying volunteers always put "Nation First." The main event starts October 2 in Nagpur with speeches from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and former President Ram Nath Kovind .

International guests from several countries will also join the celebrations

From October/Vijayadashami this year (September/October 2025) through Vijayadashami in 2026, there will be over one lakh gatherings and cultural programs across India.

Major cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai will host big events.

Plus, international guests from countries like Ghana, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, the UK, and the US are joining in to mark this global moment.