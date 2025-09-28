Soon, you might be able to switch your LPG provider

India's Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) wants to let you swap your LPG provider—like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, or Hindustan Petroleum—without changing your actual connection. The goal? More choice for you and fewer headaches if one company has issues.

What's changing? Right now, you can only switch dealers within your current company. Under the new plan, you could jump between companies.

PNGRB is taking feedback until mid-October before making it official.

Why this matters With over 32 crore LPG users in India, complaints about delays and service are common—17 lakh every year!

This new system means you could get refills from whichever distributor is closest, making life simpler and service better for everyone.