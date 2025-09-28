Next Article
Tamilnadu stampede: 39 dead, 2 critical; state to provide shelter
India
A tragic stampede at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally in Karur has left 39 people dead and two others fighting for their lives.
Authorities are working quickly to complete postmortems and help families get their loved ones home by Sunday afternoon.
The state is also stepping in to provide shelter and essentials for those affected.
Investigation underway, case registered
Police have launched an investigation to figure out what caused the stampede, with a case already registered.
Leaders like Tamilisai Soundarajan are urging everyone to handle the aftermath with care, making sure district teams support grieving families.
Top officials—including the Union Home Minister and Prime Minister—have reached out to offer central government help as needed.