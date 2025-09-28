Tamilnadu stampede: 39 dead, 2 critical; state to provide shelter India Sep 28, 2025

A tragic stampede at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally in Karur has left 39 people dead and two others fighting for their lives.

Authorities are working quickly to complete postmortems and help families get their loved ones home by Sunday afternoon.

The state is also stepping in to provide shelter and essentials for those affected.