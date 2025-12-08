Next Article
Goa club fire: 25 lives lost, investigation underway
India
A major fire broke out at the "Birch by Romeo Lane" club in Goa late Saturday night, leaving 25 people dead.
The blaze started during a dance performance when pyrosticks set the ceiling on fire, causing chaos among more than 200 people inside.
Most of the victims were staff members and a few tourists who got trapped in a smoke-filled basement.
What's happening now
Firefighters responded quickly but struggled with narrow roads that slowed them down.
The fire was under control by early morning, but sadly, more victims were found as rescue teams searched the site.
Four people have been arrested so far, and officials are working to send the victims' bodies home and support their families while investigating how this tragedy happened.