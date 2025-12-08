Kolkata: 150-year-old New Market to be made earthquake-resistant

The iconic New Market in Kolkata , officially known as SS Hogg Market, is set to undergo a major transformation. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has drawn up a detailed project report (DPR) to make the century-old structure earthquake-resistant. This decision comes after recommendations from geophysics and civil engineering experts at Jadavpur University .

Engineering solution Seismic bars to be installed for structural safety The KMC plans to install seismic bars in the New Market as a precautionary measure against earthquakes. These reinforcements are already being used in cities like Singapore, Japan, and Mumbai to protect old buildings. A KMC official explained that "the seismic bars absorb and redistribute shock waves during an earthquake, reducing structural stress."

Structural modification Underground cables to connect seismic bars As part of the earthquake-proofing system, underground cables will be laid around the New Market. These wires will be connected to the structural columns of individual shops in the market. A KMC official said some shops may have to remain closed temporarily during this work but assured that "detailed discussions with traders' associations" would precede any such decisions.