Kolkata: 150-year-old New Market to be made earthquake-resistant
What's the story
The iconic New Market in Kolkata, officially known as SS Hogg Market, is set to undergo a major transformation. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has drawn up a detailed project report (DPR) to make the century-old structure earthquake-resistant. This decision comes after recommendations from geophysics and civil engineering experts at Jadavpur University.
Engineering solution
Seismic bars to be installed for structural safety
The KMC plans to install seismic bars in the New Market as a precautionary measure against earthquakes. These reinforcements are already being used in cities like Singapore, Japan, and Mumbai to protect old buildings. A KMC official explained that "the seismic bars absorb and redistribute shock waves during an earthquake, reducing structural stress."
Structural modification
Underground cables to connect seismic bars
As part of the earthquake-proofing system, underground cables will be laid around the New Market. These wires will be connected to the structural columns of individual shops in the market. A KMC official said some shops may have to remain closed temporarily during this work but assured that "detailed discussions with traders' associations" would precede any such decisions.
Heritage preservation
New Market's historical significance and shop owners' response
Built in 1874, the New Market is one of Kolkata's busiest commercial hubs with nearly 3,000 shops. A shop owner expressed their willingness to cooperate with the KMC's plans saying "safety is our priority too." They added that as long as the work is coordinated properly, they would be on board with temporary closures if necessary.