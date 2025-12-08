Goa nightclub fire: Owners on the run after tragic blaze India Dec 08, 2025

A deadly fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa recently, leaving families grieving and authorities scrambling for answers.

The club's owner, Saurabh Luthra, shared his condolences and promised support to those affected.

Meanwhile, police have issued a lookout notice for him and his brother Gaurav after they reportedly left Goa and are suspected of trying to flee the country.