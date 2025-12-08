Goa nightclub fire: Owners on the run after tragic blaze
A deadly fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa recently, leaving families grieving and authorities scrambling for answers.
The club's owner, Saurabh Luthra, shared his condolences and promised support to those affected.
Meanwhile, police have issued a lookout notice for him and his brother Gaurav after they reportedly left Goa and are suspected of trying to flee the country.
Rescue challenges & government response
Emergency crews struggled to reach the scene quickly because of narrow roads and the club's remote spot—fire engines had to stop 400 meters away.
Overcrowded exits and poor ventilation made things worse, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
To support victims' families, Prime Minister Modi announced compensation: ₹2 lakh for each family who lost someone, and ₹50,000 for those injured.