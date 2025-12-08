Karnataka couple returning from pre-wedding shoot killed in road accident
A young couple's pre-wedding celebration turned tragic when Kariyappa Madiwala (26) and Kavita Pawadeppa (19) lost their lives in a road accident.
Riding home after a photoshoot in Koppal district, their motorcycle was hit by a lorry near Bandral Venkatagiri Cross.
Both died at the scene, just days before their wedding planned for December 21.
Wedding dreams cut short
Kariyappa and Kavita had spent the day capturing memories for their upcoming wedding—a moment many look forward to.
Their families were busy with invitations and rituals, but celebrations have now turned into mourning in their hometowns of Mushtur and Irkal Gadad.
The loss has left both communities heartbroken, serving as a sobering reminder about road safety for everyone, especially those traveling on two-wheelers.