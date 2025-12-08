IndiGo to cut 300 daily flights due to pilot shortage
IndiGo, India's biggest airline, is likely to be required to drop at least 300 daily flights from its winter schedule after the aviation regulator stepped in.
The main reason? New rules around pilot work hours kicked in this November, and now there just aren't enough pilots—especially for night shifts—resulting in thousands of cancelations and widespread disruption.
What's being done about it
IndiGo says it'll hire over 150 new pilots by February and plans to add nearly 750 more by the end of 2026, hoping things will be back on track in about three months.
Meanwhile, the government is asking other airlines like Air India and SpiceJet to fly more so travelers aren't left stranded.
They're also putting caps on some ticket prices to keep fares from skyrocketing during all this chaos.