Next Article
Mumbai's air turns unhealthy—even with clear skies
India
Mumbai's air quality has taken a hit, with the city's AQI jumping to 255 on Monday—well into the "unhealthy" zone.
Even though the weather looks fine, dust from construction and vehicle emissions have mixed together, creating a stubborn haze that winter winds just aren't clearing.
Why does this matter?
Some spots like Wadala Truck Terminal saw AQI levels soar to a hazardous 455, while business hubs like Bandra Kurla Complex and Worli crossed 300.
Suburban areas such as Borivali East and Parel-Bhoiwada weren't spared either, clocking in at nearly 190.
With people reporting burning eyes and throat irritation, it's a good time to take extra care if you're out and about—especially during what's usually Mumbai's mild winter.