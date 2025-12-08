Mumbai's air turns unhealthy—even with clear skies

Why does this matter?

Some spots like Wadala Truck Terminal saw AQI levels soar to a hazardous 455, while business hubs like Bandra Kurla Complex and Worli crossed 300.

Suburban areas such as Borivali East and Parel-Bhoiwada weren't spared either, clocking in at nearly 190.

With people reporting burning eyes and throat irritation, it's a good time to take extra care if you're out and about—especially during what's usually Mumbai's mild winter.