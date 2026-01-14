Next Article
Goa CM moves to drop jail time for minor offenses
India
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant just introduced a new bill that would swap jail time for fines on a range of minor offenses—think things like illegal construction, waste issues, or breaking municipal rules.
Instead of facing prison, people would pay penalties if they break these state laws on public health, land use, and more.
Why should you care?
This bill is designed to make life simpler—less hassle with courts over small stuff and more focus on serious crimes.
Fines could go up to ₹1 lakh for repeat violations, and will automatically increase every three years to keep up with inflation.
By cutting down on court cases for minor issues, the hope is that justice in Goa will actually move faster where it really matters.