Goa cops suspended for molesting woman outside pub

Woman offered money to go with him

The alleged assault happened around 9:40pm near the pub entrance. One of the constables also reportedly offered the woman money to go with him.

The case was reported right away, leading to an FIR under laws for outraging a woman's modesty. A third officer present got a show-cause notice.

North Goa's police chief called it "unacceptable behavior" and promised strict action as the investigation continues.