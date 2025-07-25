Next Article
Goa cops suspended for molesting woman outside pub
Two Goa Police constables, Omkar Jadhav and Mayur Naik, have been suspended for allegedly molesting a 29-year-old woman working as security staff outside a Panaji pub.
The incident reportedly involved inappropriate touching, abusive language, and one constable hitting the woman on the forehead with his phone.
Woman offered money to go with him
The alleged assault happened around 9:40pm near the pub entrance. One of the constables also reportedly offered the woman money to go with him.
The case was reported right away, leading to an FIR under laws for outraging a woman's modesty. A third officer present got a show-cause notice.
North Goa's police chief called it "unacceptable behavior" and promised strict action as the investigation continues.