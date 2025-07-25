Modi attends Maldives's 60th Independence Day, boosts bilateral ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Male on Friday to join the Maldives's 60th Independence Day celebrations.
Invited by President Mohamed Muizzu, Modi's two-day visit also marks 60 years of India-Maldives diplomatic friendship.
He was greeted warmly at the airport and jumped straight into high-level talks with Muizzu.
Modi's 3rd trip to Maldives
This is Modi's third trip to the Maldives—and he's the first foreign leader to visit since Muizzu became president.
The red-carpet welcome (think: guard of honor and a 21-gun salute) highlights how much both countries value their partnership.
With security, trade, and regional teamwork on the agenda, leaders are hoping to boost trust and launch new projects together.
Even former President Gayoom chimed in online, sharing an old photo with Modi and wishing for even closer ties ahead.