I won't take up government role after retirement: CJI Gavai India Jul 25, 2025

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has made it clear he won't take up any government role after retiring.

"I have decided that I will not accept any government position after my retirement...I will get more time after retirement, so I will try to spend more time in Darapur, Amravati and Nagpur," he shared at a ceremony in his hometown.