I won't take up government role after retirement: CJI Gavai
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has made it clear he won't take up any government role after retiring.
"I have decided that I will not accept any government position after my retirement...I will get more time after retirement, so I will try to spend more time in Darapur, Amravati and Nagpur," he shared at a ceremony in his hometown.
Justice Gavai's journey as CJI
Justice Gavai became CJI in May 2023 and is set to retire on November 23 this year.
At his recent felicitation in Darapur, he honored his father's memory and kicked off projects like a new village gate.
Foundation stone for new District Court building
Before wrapping up his tenure, Gavai laid the foundation for a new District Court building in Amravati, showing his focus on strengthening local justice systems before moving on.
