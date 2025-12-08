Goa fire: Karnataka man's last call with son before tragedy India Dec 08, 2025

A devastating fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa in the early hours of December 7 took 25 lives, including Mohammed Ishaq, a 25-year-old data analyst from Bengaluru.

The blaze started in the basement and spread fast, with blocked exits and poor ventilation leaving many trapped.

Most victims were staff or tourists who died from toxic smoke inhalation and oxygen-depleted conditions.