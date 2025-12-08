Goa fire: Karnataka man's last call with son before tragedy
A devastating fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa in the early hours of December 7 took 25 lives, including Mohammed Ishaq, a 25-year-old data analyst from Bengaluru.
The blaze started in the basement and spread fast, with blocked exits and poor ventilation leaving many trapped.
Most victims were staff or tourists who died from toxic smoke inhalation and oxygen-depleted conditions.
Remembering Ishaq and his father's last call
Ishaq's father, Mohammed Hussain, shared that their last phone call was just an ordinary check-in—Ishaq indicated that everything was fine.
Hussain, who works as a grains salesman in Bengaluru, received no hint of trouble.
The club is now under scrutiny for ignoring safety rules.
What happens next?
Authorities are investigating the club's management for possible safety violations, and the Goa government has ordered an official inquiry.
As Ishaq's body returns to Bengaluru for final rites, families wait for answers about how this tragedy happened.