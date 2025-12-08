Telangana's cold wave to continue for 3 more days India Dec 08, 2025

Telangana is shivering through a cold wave, with temperatures dropping to single digits in many places. The IMD says this chilly weather will stick around for the next 2 to 3 days.

Hyderabad saw lows as cold as 8.4°C, while most neighborhoods are waking up to temperatures between 10°C and 12°C.