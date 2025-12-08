Next Article
Telangana's cold wave to continue for 3 more days
India
Telangana is shivering through a cold wave, with temperatures dropping to single digits in many places. The IMD says this chilly weather will stick around for the next 2 to 3 days.
Hyderabad saw lows as cold as 8.4°C, while most neighborhoods are waking up to temperatures between 10°C and 12°C.
Why bother?
It's not just Hyderabad—Kohir (in Sangareddy district) dipped as low as 6°C, while Sangareddy and Kumram Bheem Asifabad recorded lows of 6.6°C.
More than half of Telangana's districts are feeling the freeze, with some areas expected to stay 3-4°C colder than usual until December 11.
If you're heading out early or late, you'll definitely want an extra layer!