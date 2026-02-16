Goa may ban under-16s from using social media India Feb 16, 2026

Goa is thinking about banning social media for anyone under 16, following Australia's lead after it deactivated millions of teen accounts.

If this goes through, apps like Instagram and YouTube could be off-limits for younger teens in the state.

A special task force comprising representatives from academia, parent-teacher associations, industry and government will suggest rules to help tackle issues like digital addiction and cyberbullying.