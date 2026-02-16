Goa may ban under-16s from using social media
Goa is thinking about banning social media for anyone under 16, following Australia's lead after it deactivated millions of teen accounts.
If this goes through, apps like Instagram and YouTube could be off-limits for younger teens in the state.
A special task force comprising representatives from academia, parent-teacher associations, industry and government will suggest rules to help tackle issues like digital addiction and cyberbullying.
What's the situation in India?
India doesn't have a national age limit for social media yet, even though tons of teens use these platforms—on average, about 40 different apps each week.
Meta (the company behind Instagram) says parental controls are important but warns that strict bans might just push kids to less safe sites.
Goa's move could shape future rules across India, with other states and countries also watching closely.