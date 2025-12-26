Goa nightclub fire: 25 dead, owners' custody extended till Dec 29
A devastating fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa's Arpora village on December 6 has left 25 people dead, making it one of the state's worst tragedies in recent years.
Chief Justice Surya Kant spoke out about the loss, sending condolences to families and underscoring the need for accountability and public awareness to prevent such tragedies.
What's happening with the investigation?
The club owners, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, were brought back from Thailand after reportedly fleeing and will stay in police custody until December 29. They're facing serious charges and cooperating with police.
Eight people have been arrested so far, and authorities are now looking for a British national linked to the case who is believed to have escaped to the UK.
The investigation is ongoing.