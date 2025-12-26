Unseasonal rains leave Maharashtra onion farmers struggling

Unusual rains and floods from February to October 2025 have hit Maharashtra's onion crops hard, wiping out 2.99 lakh hectares statewide. Nashik district was especially affected, losing about 80% of its main onion harvest.

Relief funds announced, but losses sting The state government has set aside ₹809 crore for relief, part of a larger disaster fund.

Still, many farmers are hurting—like Alkesh Kashid from Pune, who shared that half his stored onions spoiled because they couldn't dry out in the constant rain.

Onion prices crash; farmers call for support Onion prices at major markets are stuck between ₹500 and ₹1,500 per quintal—way below the cost to grow them.

This means lots of farmers are selling at a loss just to get by.