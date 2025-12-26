Modi's Oman visit unlocks major trade boost

Why should you care?

This new deal means nearly all Indian exports to Oman will face zero duties, opening up huge opportunities for Indian businesses—from tech and health to education—plus $12.5 billion in Gulf services.

The CEPA also fast-tracks pharma approvals, supports traditional medicine like Ayurveda, and aims to help small businesses and women-led enterprises.

As Modi put it, it's a "blueprint for a shared future"—and could shape jobs and innovation for young Indians looking abroad.