Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers' police custody extended
India
A Goa court has decided to keep Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra in police custody until December 29, after a tragic fire at their nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane on December 6 left 25 people dead.
The brothers reportedly fled to Thailand right after the incident but were brought back to India by December 17.
What's happening next?
The Luthra brothers are facing charges of culpable homicide and safety violations. Their lawyer says they weren't at the club during the fire.
So far, eight people have been arrested, and authorities are also looking for a British national linked to the case.
The next hearing is set for December 29, as concerns about safety in Goa's nightlife scene continue to grow.