Goa nightclub fire: Owners in custody after tragic blaze
Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who ran Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa, have been arrested after a nightclub fire on December 6 claimed 25 lives.
They're facing serious charges for ignoring fire safety rules and running the club without proper licenses.
The brothers were brought back from Thailand and are currently being held at Anjuna lock-up.
What's happening now?
Investigators say the fire started during an electric firecracker show and spread quickly because of flammable materials inside.
Police are questioning the Luthras about their choices, finances, and who else might be involved.
The court has given police five days to dig deeper, while doctors have ruled out extra medical care for the brothers despite their complaints.
As Advocate Vishnu Joshi put it, "We said they should not be given any extra relaxation," to those responsible for this tragedy.