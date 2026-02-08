Goa Police detain men for clicking beach selfies without consent
Goa Police have detained two tourists from Tamil Nadu, P Arantha and Vijay Thirupathi, after they were caught taking photos of other visitors at Baga beach without asking.
This is part of a bigger push by police to stop people from invading others' privacy with unwanted selfies or random pictures on the beach.
Inspector Naik lays down new rules for beach photography
Inspector Paresh Naik said as policy that anyone clicking photos on the beach with tourists will be placed under a 24-hour preventive arrest and their mobiles seized.
Police are now patrolling beaches more actively and promise quick action against anyone crossing the line.
Just days earlier, two men from Odisha faced charges for harassing a Russian woman in a similar way—raising concerns about safety for everyone visiting Goa's beaches.