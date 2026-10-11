Goa police stop protest targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
India
Goa saw some real tension on Sunday as police stopped a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Authorities blocked entry to Azad Maidan, detaining CJP leader Amreen Shaikh and others.
Even former Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Ferdin Rebello wasn't allowed in, so the protest spilled onto nearby streets.
Protesters demand resignation of Gyanesh Kumar
The main demand? Kumar's resignation over alleged problems with the electoral roll.
Rebello, leading the 'Enough Is Enough' movement, questioned why people were being kept out of a public space and said, "Entering Azad Maidan is not an offense."
Despite police presence and detentions at Azad Maidan, protesters kept pushing for answers and accountability from Kumar.