Goa rings in 2026: Beaches, fireworks, and a mix of joy and reflection
Goa's famous beaches were packed this New Year's Eve as large crowds gathered for fireworks, trance parties, and midnight celebrations—even after a tragic nightclub fire earlier in December.
Hotspots like Baga, Calangute, and Anjuna saw crowds soaking up the festive vibe.
Traffic jams, heavy police presence—and the party didn't stop
Massive traffic jams hit the Porvorim stretch of NH-66 as tourists poured in.
Around 3,500 police officers were on duty to keep things safe and organized.
Still, the energy stayed high with midnight fireworks lighting up the sky.
Local traditions brought heart to the night
While tourists partied on the sand, Goan families kept their customs alive—attending midnight Masses and burning 'Old Man' effigies to say goodbye to 2025.
These traditions added warmth and a sense of home to all the buzz.
CM Sawant's message: Hope for a stronger Goa
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wished everyone peace and happiness for 2026.
He encouraged Goans to support welfare programs like Swayampurna Goa that aim for self-reliance and better livelihoods—emphasizing the importance of community spirit and sustainable growth.