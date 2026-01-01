Goa rings in 2026: Beaches, fireworks, and a mix of joy and reflection

Goa's famous beaches were packed this New Year's Eve as large crowds gathered for fireworks, trance parties, and midnight celebrations—even after a tragic nightclub fire earlier in December. Hotspots like Baga, Calangute, and Anjuna saw crowds soaking up the festive vibe.

Traffic jams, heavy police presence—and the party didn't stop Massive traffic jams hit the Porvorim stretch of NH-66 as tourists poured in.

Around 3,500 police officers were on duty to keep things safe and organized.

Still, the energy stayed high with midnight fireworks lighting up the sky.

Local traditions brought heart to the night While tourists partied on the sand, Goan families kept their customs alive—attending midnight Masses and burning 'Old Man' effigies to say goodbye to 2025.

These traditions added warmth and a sense of home to all the buzz.