Goa student dies by suicide after NEET-UG 2026 cancelation

Two brothers arrested over NEET-UG leak

The May 3 NEET-UG exam was canceled amid allegations of a paper leak, leading to a CBI case and the arrest of two brothers accused of getting the paper from a doctor in Gurugram.

Students who were set to take the test will now have to retake it, while investigators are looking into how widely the leaked papers were shared, including through WhatsApp and Telegram groups across several states.