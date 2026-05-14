Goa student dies by suicide after NEET-UG 2026 cancelation
A 17-year-old student from Goa died by suicide after the NEET-UG 2026 exam was canceled due to a paper leak.
His father returned from work and discovered his son's body, while local police recovered a note where he shared his frustration over the cancelation and said he didn't want to take competitive exams anymore.
It's a tough reminder of how much pressure students feel around these high-stakes tests.
Two brothers arrested over NEET-UG leak
The May 3 NEET-UG exam was canceled amid allegations of a paper leak, leading to a CBI case and the arrest of two brothers accused of getting the paper from a doctor in Gurugram.
Students who were set to take the test will now have to retake it, while investigators are looking into how widely the leaked papers were shared, including through WhatsApp and Telegram groups across several states.