Goa's free beach safety sessions are a hit: Know why

Trained lifeguards walk you through basics like spotting rip currents, understanding flag signals, and using life jackets. Since its launch in February 2026, over 800 people have joined in—Colva beach alone saw 719 participants getting hands-on with real safety tips.

People say these sessions are both fun and eye-opening.

Sakshi Verekar shared that she finally got over her fear of deep waves thanks to Sagar Safar.

Ruchita picked up practical know-how on wave patterns and safe zones, while Prashant Thakare called it "fun and educational"—not your average beach day!