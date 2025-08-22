Next Article
Godavari flood threat recedes in Telangana
Good news for Telangana—Bhadrachalam's second flood warning for the Godavari River was lifted on Friday, August 22, 2025, as water levels receded.
The river is still just above the first warning level but is expected to keep receding, thanks to lighter rainfall upstream in Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, SRSP opened 16 spillway gates
With less rain but plenty of water collected, major irrigation projects across Karimnagar, Warangal, Adilabad, and Nizamabad are now full.
At Sri Ram Sagar Project, officials opened 16 spillway gates by Friday evening to safely release extra water—helping reduce flood risks while keeping things under control.