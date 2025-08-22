Godavari river's 1st flood warning issued, over 3,300 people affected
Flooding from the Godavari river has swamped nearly 930 homes and impacted over 3,300 people in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district as of Friday.
Heavy rain upstream and water releases from Telangana pushed river levels up, forcing the first flood warning at Dowleswaram, with the second warning anticipated—though thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far.
Entire families are being displaced as their homes and crops go underwater, with about 950 families affected in Allavaram and Mummudivaram alone.
Seven islands in Mummudivaram are now cut off from the mainland, making rescue efforts much tougher.
Over 100 island villages across Konaseema and West Godavari districts are surrounded by water—boats are now the only way to get around.
Emergency teams are working hard to reach isolated communities and keep everyone safe despite flooded roads and tough conditions.