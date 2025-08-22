Godavari river's 1st flood warning issued, over 3,300 people affected

Emergency teams are working hard to reach isolated communities

Entire families are being displaced as their homes and crops go underwater, with about 950 families affected in Allavaram and Mummudivaram alone.

Seven islands in Mummudivaram are now cut off from the mainland, making rescue efforts much tougher.

Over 100 island villages across Konaseema and West Godavari districts are surrounded by water—boats are now the only way to get around.

Emergency teams are working hard to reach isolated communities and keep everyone safe despite flooded roads and tough conditions.