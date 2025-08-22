Next Article
MCD to set up feeding points for stray dogs
Delhi's municipal body (MCD) is gearing up to follow the Supreme Court's latest guidelines for managing stray dogs.
The recent order says sterilized and vaccinated dogs can go back to their original neighborhoods.
It also calls for special feeding points set up away from homes so residents aren't disturbed.
Vaccination and sterilization drive
MCD will use its 20 Animal Birth Control centers to focus on vaccinating and sterilizing strays.
Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh shared that aggressive dogs will be handled first for everyone's safety.
Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma added that they'll quickly pick out safe spots for feeding areas, aiming to balance animal care with community comfort.