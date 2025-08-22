Kolkata to see on-and-off rain, thunderstorms over next few days
Kolkata is set for on-and-off rain and thunderstorms over the next day as the August monsoon keeps rolling.
The IMD has put out an orange alert for several districts like South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, and Bankura, while Howrah, Hooghly, and Nadia are on yellow alert, some till August 25 and some till August 26.
Waterlogging, traffic jams likely; stay safe
Expect muggy weather with highs around 28°C and humidity near 98%.
The city saw about 32mm of rain in just one day—so waterlogging and traffic jams are likely.
IMD suggests staying away from trees and power poles during storms, skipping fragile structures, and being extra careful while commuting.
Yellow alerts are in place till August 25 or 26, depending on the district, and the orange alert is only for today, Friday, to help everyone stay safe from lightning or flooding hassles.