Kolkata to see on-and-off rain, thunderstorms over next few days

Waterlogging, traffic jams likely; stay safe

Expect muggy weather with highs around 28°C and humidity near 98%.

The city saw about 32mm of rain in just one day—so waterlogging and traffic jams are likely.

IMD suggests staying away from trees and power poles during storms, skipping fragile structures, and being extra careful while commuting.

Yellow alerts are in place till August 25 or 26, depending on the district, and the orange alert is only for today, Friday, to help everyone stay safe from lightning or flooding hassles.