Next Article
PM Modi's upcoming visit to Japan, China
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a quick trip to Japan and China from August 29 to September 1, 2025.
He'll be attending the India-Japan Annual Summit and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin—both important moments for India's ties with its Asian neighbors.
Key agenda for Modi in Japan and China
Modi will first meet Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in their debut summit, with talks expected to center on boosting defense, trade, tech partnerships, people to people exchanges, and issues of regional and global importance.
Then it's off to China, where he'll join other leaders at the SCO Summit and look to strengthen India's role in this regional group.