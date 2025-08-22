PM's busy end of August: Japan, then SCO in China
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a busy end of August, traveling first to Tokyo for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit on August 29-30.
He'll meet Japan's Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, and the two leaders will talk about boosting ties in defense, trade, tech, and regional issues—basically strengthening what they call their "Special Strategic and Global Partnership."
Modi will attend Xi Jinping's invitation to the SCO meet
Right after Japan, Modi will fly to Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit from August 31 to September 1.
Invited by President Xi Jinping, this summit brings together leaders from across the region.
Since joining SCO back in 2017 (and even holding its presidency just a couple years ago), India's been upping its game on regional teamwork—and this trip is all about keeping that momentum going.