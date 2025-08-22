PM's busy end of August: Japan, then SCO in China

Modi will attend Xi Jinping's invitation to the SCO meet

Right after Japan, Modi will fly to Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit from August 31 to September 1.

Invited by President Xi Jinping, this summit brings together leaders from across the region.

Since joining SCO back in 2017 (and even holding its presidency just a couple years ago), India's been upping its game on regional teamwork—and this trip is all about keeping that momentum going.