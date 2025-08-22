Bihar voter list row: SC gives EC 15 days

Political parties told to help people get back on list

Accurate voter lists mean fair elections—something that matters for everyone's voice to count.

The Supreme Court has given the Election Commission 15 days to prove the rolls are correct and told political parties to actually help people get back on the list by September 8.

This revision is huge, and thousands of agents are now checking records and helping those left out.

It's a reminder that staying involved can make sure no one loses their right to vote.