Bihar voter list row: SC gives EC 15 days
The Election Commission has promised the Supreme Court that every eligible voter in Bihar will get their chance to vote, even after 65 lakh names were dropped from the draft electoral roll earlier this month.
If your name's missing, you can still file a claim online or offline using Aadhaar or other valid documents.
Political parties told to help people get back on list
Accurate voter lists mean fair elections—something that matters for everyone's voice to count.
The Supreme Court has given the Election Commission 15 days to prove the rolls are correct and told political parties to actually help people get back on the list by September 8.
This revision is huge, and thousands of agents are now checking records and helping those left out.
It's a reminder that staying involved can make sure no one loses their right to vote.