Himachal Pradesh on alert for heavy rainfall; 317 roads shut

149 dead, 38 missing since monsoon began

Since June this year, the monsoon has caused major trouble across the state—think 74 flash floods, 39 cloudbursts, and 74 major landslides.

Sadly, 149 people have lost their lives and 38 are still missing.

Mandi and Kullu districts have been hit especially hard, while Dhaulakuan recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Stay safe if you're in these areas!