Himachal Pradesh on alert for heavy rainfall; 317 roads shut
Heads up, Himachal Pradesh! The local meteorological office has put up to seven districts on yellow alert for heavy rainfall over the next four days, starting today.
Recent downpours have already shut 317 roads—including a national highway—and caused power cuts and water supply issues in several areas.
149 dead, 38 missing since monsoon began
Since June this year, the monsoon has caused major trouble across the state—think 74 flash floods, 39 cloudbursts, and 74 major landslides.
Sadly, 149 people have lost their lives and 38 are still missing.
Mandi and Kullu districts have been hit especially hard, while Dhaulakuan recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours.
Stay safe if you're in these areas!