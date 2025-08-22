Kerala judge probed after sexual misconduct allegations by 3 women

No police involvement in this case

The investigation kicked off when one woman reported her experience to the Principal District Judge.

The Registrar (District Judiciary) is now looking into it and will share findings with the High Court's Administrative Committee.

But there are challenges: police aren't involved and formal complaints are rare, making these cases tough to handle—like a recent situation where another judge was reinstated after suspension due to not enough official complaints.

The committee will decide on next steps once they get the report.