Kerala judge probed after sexual misconduct allegations by 3 women
A Family Court judge in Kollam, V. Udayakumar, is under investigation by the Kerala High Court after three women accused him of sexual misconduct.
This is already the second time in six months that a Kerala judge has faced such allegations.
For now, Udayakumar has been transferred to a different court and asked not to discharge any judicial responsibilities until further orders while the inquiry plays out.
No police involvement in this case
The investigation kicked off when one woman reported her experience to the Principal District Judge.
The Registrar (District Judiciary) is now looking into it and will share findings with the High Court's Administrative Committee.
But there are challenges: police aren't involved and formal complaints are rare, making these cases tough to handle—like a recent situation where another judge was reinstated after suspension due to not enough official complaints.
The committee will decide on next steps once they get the report.