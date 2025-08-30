Next Article
Godavari river in spate; tribal villages submerged, people cut-off
On August 30, heavy flooding along the Godavari river left several tribal villages flooded as water levels hit 47.3 feet at Bhadrachalam.
With floodwaters rising in places like Peruru and Kaleswaram, local districts were cautioned about the rising flood levels.
NDRF, SDRF on ground to help locals
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority jumped into action from its Emergency Operations Centre, sending out alerts to local officials.
National and State Disaster Response Forces are now on the ground, working with police and local teams to reach cut-off villages and help people get to safety.
Residents have been urged not to cross the swollen river until things calm down.