Goddess Durga slays 'demon' American tariffs at pandal in Lucknow

A Durga Puja pandal in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has taken a unique approach this year by depicting "American tariffs" as the demon that Goddess Durga slays. The pandal was erected amid ongoing trade tensions between India and the United States over 50% duties imposed by Washington on imports from India. This includes an additional 25% duty related to India's purchase of Russian oil.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: At a Durga Puja pandal in Lucknow, Mahishasurmardini Maa Durga is shown slaying 'American Tariff', which has been depicted as a demon. pic.twitter.com/R5Y55vQA3g— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2025
Trump portrayed as 'asura' in West Bengal
In a similar vein, another Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal has depicted United States President Donald Trump as an "asura." The idol was created by artist Asim Pal and is on display at Khagra Crematorium Ghat Durga Puja Committee. The decision to portray Trump as a demon stemmed from his "betrayal" over tariffs on India, a committee spokesperson told anandabazar.com.