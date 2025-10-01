The pandal is themed on 'American Tariffs'

Goddess Durga slays 'demon' American tariffs at pandal in Lucknow

By Chanshimla Varah 05:17 pm Oct 01, 202505:17 pm

What's the story

A Durga Puja pandal in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has taken a unique approach this year by depicting "American tariffs" as the demon that Goddess Durga slays. The pandal was erected amid ongoing trade tensions between India and the United States over 50% duties imposed by Washington on imports from India. This includes an additional 25% duty related to India's purchase of Russian oil.