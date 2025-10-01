LOADING...
Goddess Durga slays 'demon' American tariffs at pandal in Lucknow
By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 01, 2025
05:17 pm
What's the story

A Durga Puja pandal in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has taken a unique approach this year by depicting "American tariffs" as the demon that Goddess Durga slays. The pandal was erected amid ongoing trade tensions between India and the United States over 50% duties imposed by Washington on imports from India. This includes an additional 25% duty related to India's purchase of Russian oil.

Artistic representation

Trump portrayed as 'asura' in West Bengal

In a similar vein, another Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal has depicted United States President Donald Trump as an "asura." The idol was created by artist Asim Pal and is on display at Khagra Crematorium Ghat Durga Puja Committee. The decision to portray Trump as a demon stemmed from his "betrayal" over tariffs on India, a committee spokesperson told anandabazar.com.