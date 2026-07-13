Dhar's Saraswati is actually Gayatri: 3D mapping uncovers 900-year mix-up
What's the story
A 12th-century sculpture, thought for over 900 years to depict the goddess Saraswati, has been identified as the goddess Gayatri. The red sandstone idol was discovered in Dhar, the capital of the Parmar dynasty between the 9th and 14th centuries, and is now one of India's rare representations of Gayatri. The identification was made possible through advanced digital documentation and high-resolution 3D mapping at Bhopal's State Museum.
Archeological breakthrough
Archeologist explains why sculpture is Gayatri
Archaeologist Ramesh Yadav, who is associated with the directorate of archeology, archives and museums, said that "the image matches classical descriptions of Gayatri in the Silpasastras."
He said the sculpture depicts a four-armed goddess seated in lalitasana, holding a rosary, lotus, and Vedas.
A hamsa (swan) beside her symbolizes sacred wisdom, while celestial garland bearers affirm her divinity.
"Together, these attributes identify the deity as Gayatri rather than Saraswati," he added.
Iconographic analysis
Absence of veena, usually associated with Saraswati, confirms identification
Other analysts say it was the absence of a veena that settled the debate.
"From the Gupta period (320-550 CE) onwards, Saraswati is almost invariably shown with a veena," historian and archaeologist BK Lokhande told TOI.
"This image has none. Instead, she holds the Vedas and a lotus exactly as described in Srimad Devi Bhagavata Purana and....Silpasastras. Images of Gayatri are exceptionally rare. While Gayatri, Savitri and Saraswati all embody knowledge, the iconography leaves little doubt that this is Gayatri."
Artistic style
Sculpture bears Western Chalukyan influence
The sculpture bears Western Chalukyan influence in its modeling and ornamentation.
It is a rare depiction of Gayatri, who embodies Vedic wisdom and is celebrated in the Rigveda through the Gayatri Mantra.
The rediscovered icon will now be used as a poster image for Madhya Pradesh's digital heritage mission.
Archaeology commissioner Madan Kumar Nagargoje said authenticated 3D models and digital platforms will help people study this rare image of Gayatri.