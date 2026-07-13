Dhar's Saraswati is actually Gayatri: 3D mapping uncovers 900-year mix-up

Archaeologist Ramesh Yadav, who is associated with the directorate of archeology, archives and museums, said that "the image matches classical descriptions of Gayatri in the Silpasastras."

He said the sculpture depicts a four-armed goddess seated in lalitasana, holding a rosary, lotus, and Vedas.

A hamsa (swan) beside her symbolizes sacred wisdom, while celestial garland bearers affirm her divinity.

"Together, these attributes identify the deity as Gayatri rather than Saraswati," he added.