Godhra Government Civil Hospital fire evacuates over 200, damages medicines
India
A fire broke out at midnight in the medicine storeroom at Godhra's Government Civil Hospital, forcing more than 200 patients, including pregnant women, to be evacuated.
Thanks to quick action by firefighters and police, everyone made it out safely, but a large supply of medicines was damaged in the blaze.
Short circuit suspected, probe ongoing
Early reports suggest a short circuit may have sparked the fire, though investigations are ongoing.
This incident comes with a similar hospital fire in Uttar Pradesh, both serving as reminders that hospitals across India really need stronger fire safety measures to keep people and resources safe.