Godman accused of sexual harassment by 17 students

Students threatened with withheld degrees, forced name changes

Many students, mostly from less privileged backgrounds, say they were pressured to visit Saraswati's quarters at night and threatened with withheld degrees or, in one case, a forced name change if they refused.

CCTV cameras in the women's hostel allegedly tracked them.

After these allegations surfaced in mid-2025, the institute cut ties with him.

A virtual meeting in August revealed even more stories of harassment and pressure from staff who supported him.