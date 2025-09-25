Godman accused of sexual harassment by 17 students
Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-proclaimed godman, has been accused by 17 female students at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Delhi of sexual harassment—ranging from sending obscene WhatsApp messages and using abusive language to unwanted physical contact and blackmail.
Students threatened with withheld degrees, forced name changes
Many students, mostly from less privileged backgrounds, say they were pressured to visit Saraswati's quarters at night and threatened with withheld degrees or, in one case, a forced name change if they refused.
CCTV cameras in the women's hostel allegedly tracked them.
After these allegations surfaced in mid-2025, the institute cut ties with him.
A virtual meeting in August revealed even more stories of harassment and pressure from staff who supported him.
Godman on run
Saraswati is now absconding. His last known location was Agra, but police are struggling to track him down due to his limited phone use.
Authorities have issued a Look-Out Notice to stop him from leaving the country.