India retires iconic MiG-21 jets after 60 years of service

The MiG-21, once the pride of the Indian Air Force (IAF) , is set to retire on Friday. The supersonic jet was first inducted into service in 1963 and became a mainstay of the IAF, making up two-thirds of its fighter fleet at one point. The decommissioning ceremony will take place at Chandigarh Air Force Station, where the MiG-21 was first inducted. The event will feature a flypast by six MiG-21s with each aircraft receiving a water cannon salute upon landing.

Combat prowess Role in India's wars The MiG-21 was originally designed as a high-altitude interceptor but was soon adapted by the IAF for close combat and ground attacks. It has been a cornerstone of India's aerial defense, participating in significant conflicts such as the 1965 and 1971 wars, the 1999 Kargil conflict, and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes. In a statement to BBC, Air Marshal (retired) Prithvi Singh Brar recalled flying low-level night strikes deep into Pakistani territory during the 1971 war, showcasing its versatility and adaptability.

Legacy Crash and death statistics Between 1966 and 1980, India acquired 872 MiG aircraft of different models. From 1971-72 to April 2012, there were 482 crashes involving the aircraft, killing a total of 171 pilots, 39 civilians, eight service personnel, and one aircrew. There is no official update of the data since. Despite these incidents, many pilots fondly remember flying the MiG-21. Air Marshal Brar recalled his love for flying it like "a bird loves the sky."

Diplomatic influence Impact on IAF and Indian aerospace industry The MiG-21 also strengthened India's defense ties with Russia and kickstarted its aerospace industry. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) started license-building the aircraft in the mid-1960s, making it a bedrock of IAF squadrons. "We adapted the aircraft to Indian conditions in a remarkable way. Though it had design limitations and wasn't built for close combat, we pushed it beyond what Russian test pilots and manuals taught, mastering close combat flying in a truly impressive manner," said Air Marshal Brar.