Gold prices touch ₹1.3L/10g: Uttarakhand villages impose wedding rules
To tackle the stress of soaring gold prices, two villages in Uttarakhand—Kandhar and Indrani—have set a new wedding rule: women can wear only three gold ornaments (a nose stud, earrings, and a mangalsutra) at weddings and social events.
Anyone breaking this faces a hefty ₹50,000 fine.
Some villagers like the simplicity, others point out men's spending
The move aims to ease pressure on families who feel forced to splurge on gold for weddings.
Some villagers like the simplicity, while others point out that men's spending on alcohol and luxuries isn't being addressed.
The change reflects growing calls for fairness and less show-off at big events.
Gold prices just hit a record ₹1,31,953 per 10gm
Gold prices just hit a record ₹1,31,953 per 10gm in October 2025.
With traditions so tied to expensive jewelry, many families are struggling to keep up—so these villages are rethinking old customs to protect their finances.