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Gold worth ₹4.27cr seized from IndiGo flight speaker box
The gold was found hidden inside a speaker box

Gold worth ₹4.27cr seized from IndiGo flight speaker box

By Snehil Singh
Jun 14, 2026
05:22 pm
What's the story

Customs officials at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport have seized gold worth over ₹4.26 crore from an IndiGo flight arriving from Dubai on Friday. The gold was found hidden inside a speaker box in the aircraft's front lavatory during a search of Flight 6E-1478, India Today reported. Two pouches wrapped in black plastic tape were discovered, containing 24 foreign-origin gold biscuits weighing a total of 2,799.3gm and valued at approximately ₹4.27 crore in the local market.

Smuggling attempt

No passengers or crew members claimed ownership

The method of concealment indicated that an unidentified person had attempted to smuggle the gold into India, violating the Customs Act, 1962. No passengers or crew members claimed ownership of the consignment, leading officials to seize it as unclaimed property under relevant provisions of the act. The incident is under further investigation by authorities at Ahmedabad airport.

Recent seizures

Earlier, customs seized over 1.13 lakh sticks of cigarettes

This seizure comes just weeks after customs officials intercepted two passengers from Dubai on an Emirates flight. They seized over 1.13 lakh sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes after suspicious X-ray images flagged their checked-in baggage for inspection. A detailed examination revealed a large consignment of concealed cigarettes, including 280 boxes with 56,000 sticks of 'Mond' brand and another 286 boxes containing 57,200 sticks of 'Gudang Garam' brand.

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